Independent candidate gauging issues of local concern

The cost of living, roads, infrastructure and apprenticeships were high on the list of concerns for Myrtleford locals, who met with community-backed Independent candidate for Ovens Valley, Steve Manning, in town on Saturday. Mr Manning was visiting Myrtleford small businesses to gain a better understanding of the issues they face as part of his campaign for this November's Victorian state election. He visited several small businesses - including Myrtleford Gallery, Myrtleford Cycle Centre, Clyde Street Butchery and Myrtleford Flooring Xtra - as well as the hospital and community op shop, and said cost of living was a big concern for locals, with roads and infrastructure being another key issue. “They feel forgotten and let down, and desperate to have a government that starts considering their needs, particularly here in the regions,” Mr Manning said. He said apprenticeship programs were another concern for small business owners, who identified a lack of information and support about programs and their costs as an issue. “Being a Tafe teacher, I do hear this pretty regularly...that small businesses do not have the support required to help guide them through all processes in employing apprentices,” Mr Manning said. “It has become a numbers game for government agencies. "Once the apprentices have been signed up, the support dries up for the employer...and that’s not good enough.” Mr Manning also met the Alpine Shire Council last week to discuss the council’s key priorities for the upcoming election - which included increased support for local businesses after some local un-planned events, funding for improved road maintenance and inadequate access to healthcare. “Having the opportunity to sit and discuss the shire’s concerns first-hand is a great way to set the 'terms of engagement' and to reassure the shire that, if all going well on November 28, I will be a representative that values a collaborative approach,” he said.