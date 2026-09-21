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Independent candidate gauging issues of local concern

<p>LISTENING: Independent candidate for Ovens Valley, Steve Manning, visited Myrtleford businesses on Saturday to hear of their issues.</p>\\n
<p>LISTENING: Independent candidate for Ovens Valley, Steve Manning, visited Myrtleford businesses on Saturday to hear of their issues.</p>\\n

LISTENING: Independent candidate for Ovens Valley, Steve Manning, visited Myrtleford businesses on Saturday to hear of their issues.

Myrtleford businesses, shire council share their concerns.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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