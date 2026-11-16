A Myrtleford family is facing the difficult task of rebuilding their lives after a house fire caused extensive damage to their home, last Friday 13 November. Emergency services were called to the Mitchell family’s property around midday, to find a significant blaze in one of the front bedrooms. “When we arrived, two firefighters entered the house and attacked the fire from inside,” Myrtleford CFA 1st Lieutenant and incident controller, Murray Sutton said. "There was significant damage to the bedroom, as well as damage throughout the house. “Fortunately there were no injuries. “The smoke alarms activated and alerted the resident to the fire, allowing them to get out of the house safely. "The fact someone was home at the time also meant emergency services could be called immediately.” Firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes but remained on scene for almost two hours to ensure there were no reignitions. Despite an investigation, the cause of the fire could not be determined. Crews from Myrtleford CFA were assisted by brigades from Gapsted and Beechworth, as well as Fire Rescue Victoria from Wangaratta. In the aftermath of the fire, family member Gabrielle Paglia has launched a fundraising campaign to support the Mitchell family, who have lost most of their possessions to fire, smoke and soot damage. “They are trying to salvage what little they can, but the vast majority of their belongings have been ruined,” Ms Paglia said. “All funds raised will go towards immediate essentials, including clothing, food and temporary accommodation, to help ease the financial stress while they figure out their next steps.” Those wishing to donate or learn more can visit the Mitchell family’s GoFundMe fundraising page.