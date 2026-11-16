The High Court of Australia has granted a permanent injunction against Farm Transparency Project (FTP), blocking the publication of footage showing the slaughter of goats at the Game Meats Company (GMC) slaughterhouse in Eurobin. The restriction excludes third-parties, such as media outlets, who may have downloaded the footage in the hours it was originally published before the initial injunction forced its removal. Justices overturned a constructive trust awarding copyright of the footage to GMC, which had been granted by the full court of the Federal Court in 2025. However, the court ordered FTP to destroy the footage and any copies in their possession, now and in the future. Last week's judgement is the final act in a case that has stretched for over two years. Throughout the case, FTP fought to be allowed to publish footage obtained by trespass, filmed within GMC's slaughterhouse, while GMC fought to suppress the footage. FTP executive director Chris Delforce said the High Court judgment was "an enormous blow to the public's right to know what happens to animals inside of Australian farms and slaughterhouses".