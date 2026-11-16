A re-elected Carroll Labor government has promised to invest $980,000 to upgrade Bright P-12 College. The funding commitment was announced on Friday as the party's Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and Ovens Valley candidate Jennifer Smith toured parts of the electorate. Ms Smith said the funding would build a new covered outdoor learning area, creating an all weather space for learning and recreation. “Labor’s investment means Bright P-12 College students will now have a space to learn and play all year round,” she said. The funding was part of a $1.17 billion commitment Premier Ben Carroll unveiled to upgrade 228 public schools, and plan for upgrades at 16 more. "Labor will also invest $500 million for upgrades at non-government schools," he said. "That includes $350 million for Catholic schools, and $150 million for other low-fee independent schools, including a $30 million grant round for Islamic schools." Premier Carroll also pledged a $50m statewide school grants program to help open up more public school ovals, halls and courts to local sporting clubs and community groups after hours and on weekends. The program will fund up to $150,000 for safety and security upgrades such as CCTV, lighting, alarms and door access systems; and up to $500,000 for physical works to manage access to shared spaces, such as new fencing and gates.