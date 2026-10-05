Funding helps, but policy shift needed for feral deer control

The Victorian government may have committed more than $6.1 million for feral deer control across the state, but its refusal to classify the species as a pest is back in the spotlight months out from the Victorian state election. Last week the government announced $1.7m for feral deer control across Melbourne’s outer east, on top of $4.4m in annual funding to deliver the Victorian Deer Control Strategy which supports action in municipalities such as Alpine Shire, with one of Victoria’s highest and growing feral deer populations. Porepunkah landholder Peter Jacobs, who is executive officer of the Victorian Deer Control Community Network, said the extra $1.7m - while of no help to North East residents - at least responded to growing community concern about the impact of feral deer on farmers, road users and the natural environment and acknowledged that more action is needed. But he said the government “must address its contradictory and bizarre policy of protecting feral deer under the Wildlife Act rather than recognising them as the pest they have become”. “As long as this remains the case, landowners receive none of the support available for declared pest animals, and existing barriers to control remain,” he said. “Every other mainland state and territory classify feral deer as a pest and South Australia is on its way to eradication. “Victoria is the outlier, despite having Australia’s largest and most widespread feral deer population. “We look forward to seeing feral deer declared a pest, along with increased on ongoing investment to support land managers and the community in their control and eradication where feasible.” Victoria’s estimated feral deer population of one million and growing is the highest in Australia, and at last count in 2023 (DEECA Abundance of deer in Victoria), the Hume region (including Alpine Shire) had the highest numbers in the state with almost 60,000 Sambar, 16,000 Fallow, and 1000 Red deer on public land. Such numbers make the Alpine Shire one of the most popular destinations in the state for deer hunters.