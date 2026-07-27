Myrtleford and District Sports Fisheries Club is set to host one of the Victorian Fisheries Authority’s (VFA) free fishing forums this week, as the statewide series of information sessions return for the sixth consecutive year.

The evening at the Happy Valley Hotel in Ovens on Thursday 30 July, from 7pm to 9pm, will provide recreational fishers a chance to catch up on the latest in all things fishing and boating in the region.

VFA CEO Travis Dowling said the popular annual forums provide a great chance for fishers and their families to talk with experts, pick up new knowledge and share ideas on how to make fishing even better.

“Meeting with passionate locals and hearing what matters most to them is a huge privilege for us,” Mr Dowling said.

"These forums are also a great opportunity to exchange knowledge and ask VFA staff any burning questions.

“We’ve stocked more than 30 million fish statewide over the past three years in our record-breaking stocking program and we’ve allocated more than $1.6 million in funding to 330 Victorian angling clubs to help them modernise and attract new members.

“VFA has also invested in programs to recover iconic species such as Macquarie perch and trout cod, which we look forward to discussing more with anglers who love our native species.”

The forums will open with informative talks from VFA staff on the latest in fishing and boating and projects being delivered through the Victorian government’s $96 million 'Go Fishing and Boating Plan', followed by audience questions and discussion.

Each forum will also include information about how the VFA’s Better Boating division is progressing the state’s biggest-ever boat ramp construction program.

Staff will discuss VFA’s fish stocking program, marine hatchery plans and catfish translocation projects.

The fishing forums are free, with no registration required.

To find out more, visit: www.vfa.vic.gov.au/localforums