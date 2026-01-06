A Chiltern man who persistently abused an ex-partner and breached court orders has been jailed for four months and ordered to complete 240 hours of community work upon release.

The 35-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to persistent breaches of intervention orders regarding his ex-partner and daughter.

The court heard the man made multiple breaches of the orders through abusive messaging of his then partner, mainly targeted on her employment, which made her feel threatened and insecure.

Breaches also occurred where the man met with his partner on two occasions and verbally abused her at her home.

The defendant was taken into custody on 28 November at Myrtleford, where he told police he felt his partner was holding back their young daughter from him.

His bail application was refused and he had spent the previous 37 days behind bars.

Defence counsel Nancy Battiato said the offending was a turning point for her client, who would be willing to enter a community corrections order upon release, wanting a relationship with his daughter.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Stuart Pritchard raised doubts on the accused’s compliance with orders, having shown an unwillingness to engage in three previous court orders.

“The order may not be of great assist if he’s not going to take up what’s being put out there,” he said.

“It’s not going to be in the best interests of the community if he is not going to stay on the order.”

Magistrate Megan Casey said despite being unable to modify his behaviour in the past, she accepted his time in custody provided key reflection.

“You behaved in an appalling manner to your then partner and your child,” she said.

“Your ranting, raving and taking part in derogatory behaviour.”

Magistrate Casey jailed the defendant for four months and placed him on a two-year community corrections order, which includes 240 hours of community work.

“If you don’t engage with corrections the revolving door of custody will welcome you with open arms,” she said.

“That won’t be happening,” the accused replied.

He will return to Wodonga Magistrates’ Court on 4 May for judicial monitoring.