The community is invited to celebrate the season when Splash into Summer, a free community pool party, is held at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, 6 December from 2pm to 5pm.

The event will provide an opportunity for all ages to come together and enjoy an afternoon of music, food and fun, and the first time the outdoor pool is open to the public for the summer.

Families, friends and neighbours can enjoy live beats from DJ Slash and a free sausage sizzle, with free pool entry making it accessible for everyone.

Presented by the Rural City of Wangaratta, all are invited to this epic afternoon of entertainment, with more information by following Wang Youth on social media, or just come along.

*

What's on in brief

Information session on Wangaratta Players' 2026 production

Wangaratta Players are holding an information session on Saturday, 6 December at 1pm for their next production, Andrew Bovell's modern Australian drama 'When the Rain Stops Falling', to be staged in July 2026.

'When the Rain Stops Falling' tells interconnected stories of two families over four generations; between a prediction in London 1959 and its outcome in Australia 80 years later.

Director Christine Duff described the play as a comedy and a tragedy set across several generations primarily in Australia which offers actors of all levels of experience, the chance to work on a script that gives them the opportunity to really hone their skills.

There are positions for first time actors with a balance of actors of all ages and levels of experience required.

For those interested in being part of the show, the schedule involves one weeknight rehearsal and then a weekend rehearsal.

And as an ensemble show there are no leads - everyone has their moment on stage.

To find out more, attend the information session at The Stage Door Studio, 4D Evans Street, Wangaratta or contact Shelley on 0429 130 568 or email productions@wangarattaplayers.tidymail.com.