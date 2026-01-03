A drink driver’s bad call less than two hours into the first day of the new year will see him off the road for the rest of 2026.

Myrtleford police pulled the 28 year old Mitcham driver over in Porepunkah at about 1.40am on New Year’s day last Thursday.

Police said the man drew attention to himself due to his erratic driving and the vehicle being unregistered.

After registering a positive preliminary breath test result, the driver attended Bright Police Station for an evidentiary breath test, which produced an alleged reading of 0.137.

Police said the man’s explanation of looking for a friend's dog that ran away, was no reason for drink driving and driving an unregistered car.

The man’s driver's licence was cancelled and disqualified for 13 months with $1883 in fines.