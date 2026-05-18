Bright P-12 College recently received a generous donation of two used greenhouses from a family new to Bright, providing a valuable boost to the school's garden facilities. Students from the VCE VM program worked together to dismantle the structures, remove base screws, lift the frames onto a large trailer, and secure them safely for transport.

The base sleepers were also salvaged from the property and will be reused as part of the installation at school.

Once refurbished, the greenhouses will be very useful for growing winter crops, contributing to produce for the college's Bright Food Co-op sales.

The original polycarbonate panels have deteriorated over time and will need to be replaced, making this an ongoing, hands-on project for students.

The project provides valuable real-world learning opportunities in teamwork, sustainability, construction skills and food production.