As another Remembrance Day passes, one of Myrtleford's local churches is seeking the community’s ongoing help to complete a lasting tribute to local and district soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War. Alan Garside said St Paul’s Anglican Church has several memorial plaques within the church commemorating parishioners who lost their lives during the 1914-1918 conflict. “In our relatively small parish, eight young men in the prime of their lives did not return from the war,” Mr Garside said. “They had much more to give to their families and the wider community: their loss would have been deeply felt by all who knew them.” With assistance from the Myrtleford and District Historical Society, the congregation has gathered photographs of many of the fallen soldiers, along with Australian Army nurse Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Rothery, who looked after wounded soldiers in India, England and aboard hospital ships from 1916 to 1918 before returning home and dying suddenly of acute appendicitis and septic peritonitis. Mr Garside said photographs of three servicemen are still being sought, preferably showing them in uniform. He said the church hopes family members or local residents may have photographs which can be copied and displayed alongside the memorial plaques. The church is seeking photographs of Signaller John Woodgate of the 37th Battalion, who was killed on February 12, 1916; Signaller George Woodgate of the 60th Battalion, who was killed on September 25, 1917; and Private Edward James Brown of the 37th Battalion, who was killed at Armentières on February 28, 1917. “At each memorial, a candle is lit every day the church is open, alongside a knitted poppy supplied by the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch and, where available, a photograph of the soldier,” Mr Garside said. The church also has plaques giving thanks for the safe return of Private Charles Rowe of the 8th Battalion, Corporal J.H. Lewis and Private D.W. Lewis. “Photographs of these local men would also help us complete their memorials and preserve their stories for future generations,” Mr Garside said. Anyone who can assist, or who would like further information, is encouraged to contact Mr Garside on 0417 259 740.