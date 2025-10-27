Well-known Moyhu resident and community volunteer Max Baker has been recognised for 25 years of service to Legacy, receiving a certificate from president Kay Adam and past president Bob Haywood.

Legacy is an Australian charity established in 1923 and founded on a promise made from one Digger to another to “look after the missus and the kids"; assisting the partners and children of those who gave their lives or their health for their country.

The 85-year-old said while he was pleased to receive the certificate, he's not one to look for any kind of personal recognition.

Over the years he has been proud to assist around nine local widows, now visiting about three older ladies to ensure they have what they need.

"I'm happy to do what I can for charity," he said.

"I try and keep in touch once a month and see how they are going - see if they have any worries and if we can help them.

"When they had dependents, we were able to assist them too, and now they are older we check if they need anything like ramps, or help to access their (Department of Veterans Affairs) Gold Card.

"I didn't go to the war, so I'm happy to help as I can, and when you get older, people don't call on you much - the days of visiting people are long gone."

Max continues to show his commitment and passion for his community in a variety of different ways, having had a long involvement with the Moyhu Lions Club, Moyhu Bowls Club, Moyhu Soldiers Memorial Hall and Moyhu Fire Brigade.

He is also a life member of the Moyhu Youth Club and Moyhu Football Netball Club, and helps with the Moyhu community meal held at the hall on the third Thursday of the month.

At the recent Garden Expo, Max was busy selling raffle tickets for the Moyhu Lions Club wheelbarrow raffle.

He also established the Idle Chatters Group which meets on the first Monday of every month at 10am at Ineeta's Café in Moyhu, with around 17 people coming along each time.

The next get-together will be held on Monday, 3 November, and Max said all are welcome to enjoy a coffee - or not - and make the most of the opportunity to socialise with others.

"It's a place you can go to have a yarn with somebody, that isn't too noisy," he said.

Monday's event will include a talk about the history of Moyhu and everyone is welcome to bring along their old photos of Moyhu and share their memories and stories.

*

King Valley in brief

Free community lunch in Whitfield

The Rural City of Wangaratta will hold a community lunch at the Whitfield Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, 29 October at 12pm.

Come along, bring your family and friends and have a great day out socialising, enjoying a meal and perhaps singing and dancing, with live music performed by Jus Gordon.

All are welcome to attend this free event, with barbecue and live music, but bookings are required by calling Angie on 5722 0745.

*

All Souls Day at Whitefield Cemetery

A service for Giorno dei Morti (All Souls Day), a day of remembrance for deceased loved ones celebrated in Italy on 2 November, will be held at the Whitefield Cemetery on Sunday.

The service will start at 10am with all welcome (bring your own folding chair).

*

Moyhu Lions Garden Expo success

Hundreds of people enjoyed the variety of stalls on offer at the Moyhu Lions Garden Expo held on Saturday, 18 October.

The club says the event was a great success, with over 120 egg and bacon rolls sold on the day.

Carol Wadley from Moyhu won the wheelbarrow raffle (which Garry pushed home) and the flower competition winners were Louise Baker and Garry Wadley from Moyhu, Sal McDonald from Meadow Creek, and Malcom McKinnon from Ovens.

*

Cheshunt Flower Show in November

The Cheshunt Hall and Recreation Reserve committee will present the annual Flower Show at the Cheshunt Hall on Sunday, 2 November from 9am to 3pm.

Enter your own exhibits or just come and enjoy the beautiful displays and delicious afternoon tea, with entry by gold coin donation.

For enquiries about entries and stall sites (no fee) contact Kayleen on 0417 522 059.

*

Remembrance Day service in Whitfield

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the King Valley Community Memorial Hall (former RSL hall in Whitfield) on Tuesday, 11 November.

The community is invited to gather at 10.50am for a brief service, with refreshments to follower, with enquiries to Angela on 5729 8487.

*