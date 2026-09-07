Building momentum towards Harrietville Half Marathon

The Harrietville Half Marathon is building momentum and race organisers are getting excited, ahead of their iconic, tenth-annual mountain running event to be held on Sunday 11 October. Online registrations have opened for the 21.1 kilometre half marathon, 10.5 kilometre run and family-friendly five kilometre and two kilometre run/walk events, with the event already attracting competitors from all over the state. Last year’s event welcomed over 400 participants and organisers are expecting a similarly impressive turnout this year. "In the past we've always had really good community support show up," committee member Rachel Biggs said. "Most of Harrietville comes to support the event on the day...the school kids always get behind it and it's very well received in our little community." The half marathon, held each year on the second Sunday of October, is a not-for-profit event run entirely by local volunteers and showcases the beauty of the Victorian High Country, specifically the meandering Great Valley Trail which connects Bright to Harrietville. Proceeds from events over the last nine years have successfully raised more than $50,000 to support the Harrietville Primary School, local youth group TBC and various charitable groups. Last year’s winners in the Alpine Valley category for the 21.1 kilometre event were Gemma De Campo with a time of 01:29:35 and Cody Poulton in 01:26:14 - both outstanding local athletes. This year a 'Team Challenge' entry has been introduced, for participants to register as a team of four, in one of the categories and vie for the 'Best Dressed Team' award. As a community event for everyone, entrants can walk, jog or sprint to the finish line. Beyond the racing, visitors can enjoy local food and coffee, sit by the river for a chat, listen to MC Andrew Badrock from Badrock Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, or get involved as a volunteer. The finish line at Tavare Park in Harrietville will cater for everyone who wants to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. "We would love to see participants and spectators stay and enjoy our post-race celebrations at the Harrietville Hotel Motel," Ms Biggs said. "Popular, local musicians Meagan Thomson and Benny Williams will play their fabulous tunes, so we hope everyone will come down and enjoy the festivities. "Events like these don’t just happen and the committee would like to express their deepest gratitude to our major sponsors for their continual support." These include: Mt Hotham Electrical, Community Bank Bright, Dickens Real Estate, Blue Rock Accounting, Alpine Valley Getaways, Badrock Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Falls Creek Alpine Resort and Hotham Resort. "Our community partners are extremely important to us, as they help provide amazing prizes for our age groupers and random draw prizes for all entrants," Ms Biggs said. "Without their support we would not be able to organise such a fun and friendly event. "We can’t wait to see everyone at the start line come October." This year's participants can register via: https://www.harrietvillehalfmarathon.com/ Early bird registration will run until a price rise on September 10, which will also mean entry into the draw to win one of two 2027 Falls Creek or Hotham resort season car passes. After this date the price rises approximately $20 per event right up until race day.