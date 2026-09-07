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Building momentum towards Harrietville Half Marathon

<p>FUN FOR ALL: More than 400 people competed in the Harrietville Half Marathon event last year and organisers are hoping to see record numbers for both participants and spectators this year. </p>\\n
<p>FUN FOR ALL: More than 400 people competed in the Harrietville Half Marathon event last year and organisers are hoping to see record numbers for both participants and spectators this year. </p>\\n

FUN FOR ALL: More than 400 people competed in the Harrietville Half Marathon event last year and organisers are hoping to see record numbers for both participants and spectators this year.

Organisers hopeful of record entries for annual event in October.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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