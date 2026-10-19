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Alpine U3A remains in a healthy state

<p>COMMUNITY FOCUS: Pictured at the Alpine U3A annual general meeting last Friday were (from left) Wendy Blake, Paul L\\u2019Huillier, Luise Mock, president Rollo Kiek, Henry Ziemnicki, Marg Armitage, vice president Jane Zagorski, and Mark Zagorski.</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY FOCUS: Pictured at the Alpine U3A annual general meeting last Friday were (from left) Wendy Blake, Paul L\\u2019Huillier, Luise Mock, president Rollo Kiek, Henry Ziemnicki, Marg Armitage, vice president Jane Zagorski, and Mark Zagorski.</p>\\n

COMMUNITY FOCUS: Pictured at the Alpine U3A annual general meeting last Friday were (from left) Wendy Blake, Paul L’Huillier, Luise Mock, president Rollo Kiek, Henry Ziemnicki, Marg Armitage, vice president Jane Zagorski, and Mark Zagorski.

Roll Kiek re-elected group president.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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