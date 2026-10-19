Alpine U3A remains in a healthy state

Alpine U3A in the Upper Kiewa Valley held its annual general meeting in Mount Beauty on Friday 16 October. President Rollo Kiek reported the group is in a healthy state with 180 members and some new courses, including line dancing, German and a book club being added this year. The committee has had some changes with Linda Hall retiring and two new members volunteering, Mark Zagorski and Wendy Blake. Mr Kiek continues as president, Jane Zagorski is a new vice president and continuing in the role of course co-ordinator, and Henry Ziemnicki will continue his dual role as secretary/treasurer. Marg Armitage will help Mr Ziemnicki as a minute secretary and Paul L’Huillier will continue as webmaster. The courses U3A offer are a great mixture of what is required to keep the third age townspeople active in both mind and body. Courses offered can be found on the website alpineu3a.org.au and the group is always looking for new ideas for courses and new people to organise and run them.