By Daniel A'Vard So much of the way we use art can be traced back to William Morris, the famed wallpaper designer who believed beauty was essential for life and that everyone, no matter their station, deserved it in their every day. Elise Marcianti’s art carries that tradition forward. On a yoga retreat, the Bright muralist noticed the bathroom walls looked rather empty and grim. She approached the owner offering an exchange: painting a mural in the bathroom in return for a room and board. When she went to the shop she had no idea what she needed but still painted a sunflower mural which people would contact her about long after she left to say it had made their day. The way a space looks and feels can change our relationship with the world and our lives. Elise learnt this the hard way in hospital recovering from an eating disorder. In this place, the art therapy room was the one place where she could get out of her own head. She left convinced that colour and space matter, even when people don’t notice them. “Those invisible things make such a big difference,” she said. Public art is important to Elise, particularly the impact it has on local communities. Her designs draw on nature and explore how colour and the natural environment affect the way we feel. "A wall which stays for years is a statement," she said. "So I consider the broader impact it has across all who will see it." Her work is on public walls around Victoria, including many at Falls Creek and local murals at both the Mount Beauty Swimming Pool and the Myrtleford Hospital. She also hosts a podcast, 'Explore Your Core'. It began in lockdown as a way of connecting with other artists to understand how they cope with putting something so personal into the world; and now features artists, adventurers and researchers. When we talked, Elise was recovering from another illness, this time post-viral fatigue. To aid in her recovery, she has begun exploring oil painting as a practice of personal reflection. The oil paintings focus on water, light and reflection; and are not made for anyone but herself. On the other hand, the murals are work; a day job with briefs, budgets and timelines. Oil painting provides Elise a new healing outlet for a new challenge. You can see her murals around our local region and find her at: elisemarcianti.com or on Instagram: @elisemarcianti. If this story raises concerns for you, the Butterfly Foundation helpline is 1800 33 4673.