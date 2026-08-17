By KATERINA PAUL

The 32nd Kangaroo Hoppet was held at Falls Creek on Saturday in beautiful winter conditions, with warm temperatures, sunshine and a fast, firm track greeting competitors for the start of Australia’s premier cross country ski marathon organised by the Birkebeiner Nordic Ski Club in Mount Beauty.

While the snowpack presented significant challenges in the lead-up to the event, organisers, groomers and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the 42km Kangaroo Hoppet, 21km Australian Birkebeiner and 7km Joey Hoppet races could go ahead - and were enjoyed by the 750 skiers from 23 nations.

The Kangaroo Hoppet course started firm and fast, with the track softening quickly once the first racers got underway.

With snow conditions limiting the available course, all three events were shortened, but that did little to dampen the enthusiasm of competitors or spectators.

In the men’s Kangaroo Hoppet, Lars Young Vik claimed his first victory in the iconic Australian event, finishing ahead of fellow Australian cross country Olympian Seve De Campo, and third placed Bentley Walker-Broose.

For Young Vik, winning the Kangaroo Hoppet was a particularly special achievement.

“It feels great to win my first Kangaroo Hoppet," he said.

"It’s the pinnacle event of Australian cross country skiing and I’m honoured to join the ranks with some of our best skiers.”

The battle for the men’s victory was closely fought, with Young Vik and De Campo racing together for much of the event.

It was only late in the race that Young Vik began to believe the win was within reach.

“It was a good race with Seve and we knew quite early that it was between the two of us for the win," he said.

"I felt pretty confident going out on the last lap but it wasn’t until the top of Tank Hill that I felt confident that I was going to take it.”

In the women’s Kangaroo Hoppet, Australian cross country Olympian Rosie Fordham secured her second victory, finishing ahead of Maddie Hooker and Isabella Moon.

Fordham was delighted to return to the top step at her home event.

“Feels great to have a second win here," she said.

"The vibes were awesome and as always so nice to race at home.

"I was very impressed with the ability to run the event.

"I think the organisers did very well with what was available.”

Despite the shortened course and unusual conditions, Fordham enjoyed the challenge of racing on the modified track.

“I liked the course today," she said.

"A bit hillier than the usual course and a lot more lap traffic to deal with but overall a great race course.”

The 21km Australian Birkebeiner also saw strong racing across both the women’s and men’s fields.

Ava McCann took the women’s Birkebeiner ahead of Elle Sankey and Ella Green, while Jayden Spring claimed the men’s race, followed by Clancy Harvey and Samuel Johnson.

The 7km Joey Hoppet race provided another opportunity for younger competitors to experience the atmosphere of the Kangaroo Hoppet weekend.

Liam Cullen-Croke took victory in the men’s Joey, with American competitor Levi Gurarie finishing second and Morris Plomley in third.

The women’s Joey was won by Zara Potocki, followed by Genevieve Dubrava and Thea Harvey.

The 2026 Kangaroo Hoppet was a reminder of what makes the event such a special part of the Australian cross country skiing calendar and what it means for the cross country skiing community.

Even when conditions are challenging, the determination of the Falls Creek nordic community ensures competitors can still get out on the snow and race.

A huge thank you goes to the many volunteers, organisers, officials and Falls Creek groomers who worked behind the scenes and on the course to make the racing possible. Their efforts were critical in delivering the 32nd Kangaroo Hoppet and ensuring competitors could enjoy a memorable day on the snow.

Race Results:

42km Kangaroo Hoppet: Men - 1st Lars Young Vik, 2nd Seve De Campo, 3rd Bentley Walker-Broose; Women - 1st Rosie Fordham, 2nd Maddie Hooker, 3rd Isabella Moon,

21km Australian Birkebeiner: Men - 1st Jayden Spring, 2nd Clancy Harvey, 3rd Samuel Johnson; Women - 1st Ava McCann, 2nd Elle Sankey, 3rd Ella Green.

7km Joey Hoppet: Men - 1st Liam Cullen-Croke, 2nd Levi Gurarie (USA), 3rd Morris Plomley; Women - 1st Zara Potocki, 2nd Genevieve Dubrava, 3rd Thea Harvey.