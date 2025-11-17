Showers did little to deter attendance at the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch's annual Remembrance Day service at the Albert David Lowerson VC Memorial Square on Tuesday last week.

A dedicated crowd of attendees huddled under marquees and umbrellas, as commemorations began at 10:45am.

More than a dozen wreaths were laid by local community groups, schools and organisations, following the morning's speeches, before the event culminated in the Last Post and a minute silence.

This year's Remembrance Day organiser, Myrtleford RSL vice president Kim Buffett, said apart from the rain, the service went well.

"Despite the weather, there were thankfully more people than we were expecting," he said.

"Even compared to last year's attendees.

"As it is every year, Remembrance Day is a moment to be able to stand back and reflect on the lives of people who have gone before us and served in our nation's armed forces.

"It was an honour to be able to take on the responsibility this year and for the community to be part of it and pay their respects as well.

"Quite a few people went to the Alpine Gate Café for coffee afterwards."

Mr Buffett said he wished to thank Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy for attending, along with Alpine Shire councillor Gareth Graham and student representatives from Marian and Myrtleford P-12 Colleges - Lily Boyler, Molley Nobel and Ashlee Cousins who performed readings.

Further thanks were given to Sam Rinaudo as the ceremony's bugler; Canon Moira Evers from St Paul's Church; Brian McDonald who recited the Ode to the Fallen; Myrtleford RSL appeals officer Janet Toner and the other Poppy Appeal volunteers who were out in force selling poppy badges in town in the lead up to this year's Remembrance Day; and to the Myrtleford Lions Club for setting up and taking down marquees and chairs for the morning's service.