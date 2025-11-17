Where do you live?

I live in Strathmerton.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

At least twice a year.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a support staff worker at a primary school.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like antique-store shopping and quilting, which I do a lot of.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I love Myrtleford. It's a beautiful little town. We've been visiting for 30 years; normally we stay at Nug Nug, but this trip we're staying in town.

What would you change about the area?

There's nothing to change.