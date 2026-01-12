How long have you lived here and where did you come from?

I've lived in the Mount Beauty/Falls Creek area for 10 years now but have been visiting the valley since I was little - we have family in the area and my Mum used to do seasons in Falls Creek which is why we ended up coming for our summer and winter holiday. I'm originally from France. My parents travelled a lot during our upbringing and the valley has been the place that most feels like home - somewhere we always came back to, no matter where we were living at the time.

What do you like about living here?

The community and the landscape are definitely the highlights. It’s a pretty magical place, especially with a young family - I’ve found such incredible friendships and connection to this area and the surrounding landscape is absolutely stunning - so special to be living in such a connected place yet surrounded by wild and natural beauty.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

If anything a sushi shop would be nice, but seriously, I think if anything the strength we have in our community could be utilised for more extensive projects and endeavours. Evidently there is always a need for a driving committee behind such ventures but I think it would be the right place to foster community development projects involving a range of age brackets and allowing the younger generations to feel a sense of ownership and leadership.

What do you do for work and hobbies/interests?

I run a jewellery business in Tawonga South - we’re a team of local women and mums creating fine silver and gold jewellery in our little workshop - my business is my first baby and takes up a lot of my time but when I’m not in the studio, I’m usually hanging at the pool, river or the snow with my family and friends. I enjoy a bit of hiking, skiing, river hangs and lifting weights. When I get a chance in the city, my other love is salsa dancing so I try to get a boogie in when I can.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

I would take a visitor to Grass Valley for a coffee (and maybe brekkie), then definitely the Gorge for a walk and swim, probably up to Falls Creek for a day trip and camping and send them up Bogong if they haven’t had enough of hiking.