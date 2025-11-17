Despite the bitterly cold morning, with showers and winds at times feeling almost blizzard-like, a large crowd attended Mount Beauty's Remembrance Day service at Memorial Park in Lakeside Avenue last Tuesday morning.

Flags were lowered to half-mast, wreaths laid and the sound of bagpipes rang out in honour of fallen service men and women.

Mount Beauty RSL's new president and secretary, Joshua and Megan New, were delighted by the turnout.

"It was a remarkable show of support, with a sea of umbrellas gathered in quiet respect throughout the service," Megan said.

"As the new president and secretary, we weren’t quite sure what to expect.

"There were certainly nerves and a few small stumbles along the way, but being entrusted with leading a service for our community was an absolute honour.

"Standing before the crowd and seeing the respect and support shown reaffirmed why this role matters so deeply to both of us.

"Our focus moving forward is to strengthen awareness our sub-branch is still here, active and committed."

The couple said the RSL is in need of members.

"Our current membership numbers are relatively small compared to the known number of Veterans in our community," Megan said.

"Whether they are veterans or civilians, everyone is welcome: we are hopeful they will reach out so we can connect and support one another.

"We aim to provide services such as group activities, mental health programs and ways to connect within the community.

"It’s important for our community to understand exactly who that includes: a veteran is anyone who had the courage to sign on the dotted line, someone willing to serve, willing to protect and willing to put their life on the line for our country.

"Whether they deployed overseas or not, their service is real and they are a Veteran.

"This recognition is essential and we hope to help more people understand and appreciate that.

"If you are a veteran in our community please reach out, we would love to hear from you."

The Mount Beauty RSL is contactable via: mob 0408662645 or email: mtbeautyrsl@gmail.com