You could literally smell Australia in Bright's Howitt Park early Monday morning.

Bright Rotary Club volunteers were busily and expertly gathered around the barbecue, the distinctive aroma of freshly cooked bacon and eggs wafting on a light breeze, much to the delight of several hundred community members gathered for the town's commemorative Australia Day ceremony and Alpine Shire Community Awards.

Tomatoes, toast and tea and coffee were paired with the barbecue offering to get the day off to a hearty start.

Musician, Adam Lindsay acted as both the pre-proceedings entertainment and joint Master of Ceremonies with Alpine Shire Councillor, Peter Smith.

At 9am, the ceremony kicked off with a collective caroling of the national anthem.

The 2026 Alpine Shire Community Awards which were announced across the shire that morning, locally saw the Bright Food Co-op awarded 'Community Organisation of the Year' for its contributions to sustainable community eating habits, while Lorraine Hughes of Havilah received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for her volunteerism efforts across Havilah, Myrtleford and Porepunkah.

Bright Rotarian, Alan Poyner, said it was a beautiful morning at Howitt Park.

"Not too hot, with plenty of shade; it was pretty typical of the last couple of Australia Day mornings we've had there," he said.

"Overall it was a nice day and we gave out Australia Day bags free to the kids; they had lollies and activities inside, so they were very well received."

Cr Smith invited the morning's attendees "to stick around and mingle" before the weather became too hot.