The Harrietville Bush Kinder (HBK) has won a statewide award for its efforts to share Aboriginal language and culture.

The kinder was recently named this year's Aunty Rose Bamblett Koorie Early Years Legacy Award winner at Victoria's Early Years Awards, receiving a $15,000 grant to support their ongoing efforts.

The annual award goes to an early childhood service which demonstrates a holistic service provision and engages Aboriginal children and families, building Aboriginal perspectives and amplifying the voices and experiences of Koorie families and local community members through partnerships which enable self-determination.

Harrietville Bush Kinder works closely with Dhudhuroa Elders to share Aboriginal culture and language, which helps children build respect for First Nations people and their history.

Teachers Mica Corscadden, Diane Burton and Harrietville Primary School and HBK principal Samantha Pellegrini, use the ‘Eight Aboriginal Ways of Learning’ framework to guide their teaching.

They include cultural tools such as possum skin journals and First Nations storybooks, making learning fun, meaningful and connected to culture.

The service has strong partnerships with elders, cultural organisations and local Aboriginal wellbeing practitioners.

These connections help Koorie children feel proud of their identity and support their wellbeing and learning.

"Harrietville Bush Kinder is a safe and welcoming place where all children can learn and grow," Ms Pellegrini said.

"Children join in Dhudhuroa language days to learn new words and ideas through play, songs and stories.

"Each year, staff, elders, children and community partners all help update the service’s reconciliation action plan, which shows how everyone can work together to keep language and culture alive for all learners."