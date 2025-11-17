Myrtleford's St Mary's Primary School will host its inaugural Spring Fling Community Fete this Friday afternoon, as a fundraiser for the St Mary's Parish Hall Replacement Fund.

From 2:30pm to 6:30pm, attendees are welcome to explore a number of food and drink stalls - including Twister Bros Potatoes, Philippines Food, pasta, Italian doughnuts, cakes and more - marquees with flowers and plants, activities and live musical entertainment by Jo Davis.

A free hearing-test van will also be on site, along with an art gallery, spinning wheel, footy activities and raffles.

"There'll be something for everyone," Catholic identity leader, Jo Bennet said.

"This is our first fete in recent years.

"We've had a number of parish ladies, staff, parents and grandparents all working to organise it.

"On the day, cash is preferred when attendees visit our stalls, but we also have EFTPOS options and if they can bring a fabric/own bag to bring home goodies, that would be a great help.

"The fete is open to everyone to come along and enjoy a great afternoon and evening to raise money for a good cause."