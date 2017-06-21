Tough day at Bonnie Doon for Bright



BRIGHT‘S position in the A grade netball top six is hanging by a thread after a surprise loss to Bonnie Doon on Saturday.

The Mountain Maids weren’t able to recover from a slow start falling short in a final quarter comeback, 36-38.

A win would have given Bright an eight point cushion from seventh place but the result means they are now equal with Goorambat and Bonnie Doon on four wins.

Bright was lucky to only be down by five goals at the first break after the home team made only 13 of their 23 opening-term shots.

They were six goals behind at halftime and five again at three quarter time before they mounted a fightback in the last.

Emma Warnock, Madds Bussell and Emily O’Neil tried to get Bright over the line but the team’s 11-8 effort wasn’t enough.

