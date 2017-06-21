Partnership puts great opportunities “in their hands”



INTO Our Hands Foundation have announced an ongoing partnership with the Alpine Cycling Club.

The organisations will work together to raise funds and awareness for Into Our Hands’ role in supporting bushfire-affected communities in the Alpine, Indigo and Wangaratta shires.

In return Into Our Hands will provide support to the ACC to engage young people to work on the Tour of Bright.

Last year the Bright-based cycling club donated a percentage of profits from Tour of Bright entry fees and a cocktail evening, to the Into Our Hand Foundation’s Public Fund.

Into Our Hands board chair Loretta Carroll said a reliable income stream was vital to ensure the foundation can continue to support local communities and projects once the initial money runs dry.

Into Our Hands was allocated $1million from by the Victorian Bushfire Appeal Fund to assist in bushfire recovery efforts over a 10 year period.

