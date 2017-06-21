Parking plan in hand

Council project looks at range of new options for Bright



ALPINE Shire Council has identified a number of potential developments for new car parking in Bright.

One of those is to turn an area across from Centenary Park on the Back Germantown Road into a proper parking lot.

Council also plans to improve signage and better line mark carparks to maximise the number of spaces available in the town.

Business owners and residents believe there is lack of parking in Bright and the need for increased spots was again brought up at this month’s council meeting.

Bright RSL president Kevin Black raised concern at Tomahawks bar expanding its current building in Camp Street and that there would be no additional parking despite a likely jump in patrons.

Alpine Council acting director assets Will Jeremy said $10,000 was included in the draft budget to go towards a parking plan in Bright.

