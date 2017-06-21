GP backs taxi plan



GP James Wei and his wife have committed to backing a three-month trial of a “community” taxi in Myrtleford.

Due to start next month, the service will be timetabled rather than an around the clock taxi and limited to surrounding towns, Wangaratta expected to be the furthest destination.

The Standish Street Surgery medico said there was enough anecdotal evidence to suggest the town and particularly the elderly needed a taxi service.

After more than a quarter of a century in Bright and 20 years in Myrtleford the Wilson family shut down their taxis last December.

They said government regulations, as well as the increase in volunteer-driven and courtesy transports has forced their hand.

Dr Wei said a close friend had been badly affected by the closure.

