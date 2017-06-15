Cows and calves are on the rise


IN THE MOO-D: Dan Ivone, far left, says cow and calf prices set new records for the Myrtleford sale. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

A HUGE crowd and record prices were the order of the day at the Myrtleford Autumn sale run by Paull and Scollard last month.

A strong field of buyers pushed the top price of the sale to $3110 for a cow and calf raising concerns that current cattle prices are not sustainable.

Prices averaged $2782 across a line-up of 149 heifers (mostly Angus with some Hereford, Simmental-cross and Charolais-cross) which had young calves aged a few weeks.

In all more than 1100 cattle were sold.

Stock agent Dan Ivone said cows and calves had been too cheap for too long.

“I think they are just getting to be where they should be,” he said.

