Bright King get’s gong from Queen



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT’S Brian King has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to community health.

Mr King has been a member of the Alpine Health board since 2010 and the chairman since 2013.

He was chair of the finance and planning committee from 2011-2013 and chair of the quality care committee in 2013-2014.

Mr King became involved with Alpine Health because of a previous career in health and community care in Australia and the United States.

“The board role seemed a good fit given that I am now involved in a retail business venture unrelated to health care,” Mr King said.

“I have received great support as a chair from board members and management and I believe we have the confidence of both government departments and our communities in the Alpine Shire.

“I am honoured to be a recipient of the Order of Australia.”