Police probe link between region’s recent break-ins

POLICE are still gathering evidence from a serious of thefts between Whorouly and Mt Beauty last month but say there is a chance they are all related.

A smash and grab at Twin Valley Café in Myrtleford in the early hours of May 29 followed on from break-ins at the Lions Club storage shed and Standish Street Op Shop about 10 days earlier.

The Whorouly football and netball clubrooms were also targeted around May 21-22.

Bright’s She N He Hair Design had thousands of dollars worth of hair product stolen between May 26-30 while last Tuesday morning the Mt Beauty TakeOut and town’s newsagency were broken into.

Senior Constable Luke Hawking of Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said thieves had gotten away with a mix of items and cash.

“They took alcohol and small amounts of cash from the football club and Lions Club and at the Op Shop an array of carving knifes along with two $5 coins,” he said.