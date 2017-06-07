Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEST on June 07, 2017
Clear
15°/1°

Bumper start to ski season


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News, Tourism
Tags:
SNOW TIME: Snowfalls like this caught at Hotham central last week have the resorts talking up the opening weekend of the season. PHOTO: Karl Gray

SKIABLE snow on the ground?

It’s almost unheard of but Falls Creek and Mt Hotham are optimisitic that the white start to winter will have lifts running this weekend for the “first turns” of the season.

Good snowfalls last week backed up by cool, clear nights to allow for snow making has the two resorts looking at the opportunity to open up beginner runs for the Queens Brithday holiday.

Falls Creek Jo Prothero said they were busy preparing for the official opening of the snow season.

“With recent snowfalls and ideal snow making conditions, the lifts will be turning on Saturday for guests to get their first turns of the season in.

“Halleys Comet, previously Falls Creek Express, will open at 8.30am.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29