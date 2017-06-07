Bumper start to ski season



Categories:

Tags:

SKIABLE snow on the ground?

It’s almost unheard of but Falls Creek and Mt Hotham are optimisitic that the white start to winter will have lifts running this weekend for the “first turns” of the season.

Good snowfalls last week backed up by cool, clear nights to allow for snow making has the two resorts looking at the opportunity to open up beginner runs for the Queens Brithday holiday.

Falls Creek Jo Prothero said they were busy preparing for the official opening of the snow season.

“With recent snowfalls and ideal snow making conditions, the lifts will be turning on Saturday for guests to get their first turns of the season in.

“Halleys Comet, previously Falls Creek Express, will open at 8.30am.