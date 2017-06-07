Bright ups pressure



A FOCUS on tackling pressure and accountable football saw Bright surge to its second win of the season on Saturday, upsetting Greta by 17 points at Pioneer Park.

The Mountain Men found themselves 14 points adrift of the Blues at quarter time, but locked down Greta’s runners in the second term and piled on 5.3 to 1.2 to take momentum, and an 11-point buffer, into the long break.

From there Bright held firm, winning both the third and fourth periods marginally to take the points 11.8 (74) to 8.9 (57).

It comes on the back of a strong display against Goorambat, in which the Mountain Men matched their highly fancied rivals for three quarters before falling away in the last.

Coach Ben Jones said he felt his side had been building, and was due for a significant victory.

“There are a lot of elements that go into why we haven’t been winning games, but we have improved in most of those areas as the season has gone on,” Jones said.