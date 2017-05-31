Today
Bright claims thriller over Bats


Categories: Netball, Sport
Tags: ,
TIGHT TUSSLE: Bright’s Emma Warnock defends Goorambat shooter Kylie Relf on the weekend. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

BRIGHT remains firmly entrenched in the Ovens and King A grade netball top six after holding on to defeat Goorambat by one goal in a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

The Mountain Maids rebounded from a disappointing blowout loss to reigning premiers King Valley two weeks ago to record their fourth win of the campaign 35-34.

Bright jumped out of the blocks dominating the first quarter to lead 15-7 but the home side stormed back into contention on the back of a big second term from Brittany Button and Kylie Relf.

Bright’s advantage was cut to a goal at the main break and the difference stayed at one after a 12-all third period.

But in the last, Bright coach Nat Kidd said her teams’ key players stood up to get the Maids over the line.

“Goorambat was one or two spots below us so we knew it was going to be a close game,” Kidd said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 31 May, 2017

