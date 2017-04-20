Warning signs prove no barrier



EMERGENCY services and Parks Victoria say they are at a loss to explain why people ignore the warnings and fences to put their lives at risk at Eurobin Falls.

For the fourth time this year the SES and other services were called to the picturesque spot at the base of Mt Buffalo last week after a boyfriend and girlfriend slid 40 metres down the face of the waterfall.

Both fractured their pelvis when they slammed into a granite boulder at the base of the falls – the man, 22, airlifted to the Royal Alfred Hospital also suffered a fractured skull.

The pair had climbed over extended fencing and ignored at least three warning signs.

In January a teenage girl suffered serious head injuries after falling 15 metres down the waterfall and two weeks later a Shepparton woman, 20, fell face first into a rockpool after also sliding 40 metres down the falls.

Last month another woman was rescued after slipping down the granite rockface.

One emergency service worker told North East Media you can’t legislate against stupidity.

