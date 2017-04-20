Savoy ladies aiming high



MYRTLEFORD Savoy women’s coach Geoff Stevenson says his team can finish in the top five this season.

The senior ladies currently sit in seventh place with six points and face Melrose, who are one spot above them, in an important clash this weekend.

Myrtleford will be out to collect another three points after close losses to Albury United and Wodonga Diamonds after a first up a 2-1 win over St Pats.

“The girls are getting better and better,” Stevenson said.

“After losing so many senior players we have brought up a lot of younger girls and we’re playing a totally different formation as well.

“The girls are still learning that but they’re starting to pick it up, it’s something a bit more technical than they’re used to.

“Against Diamonds we probably shouldn’t have lost, we had 85 per cent of the ball but we just couldn’t score.

