Maids eyeing win

BRIGHT is eyeing its first win in Ovens and King A grade netball against Benalla this weekend after opening the season with two narrow losses to top four sides from a year ago.

The Mountain Maids went down to Tarrawingee 48-42 on Saturday after being overrun by the visitors in the second half.

They lost to 2016 runner up Milawa by just four goals in the first round of the season.

Bright coach Nat Kidd said the team had shown some good signs despite the two defeats.

“You feel a bit disappointed with results like that but I’m happy with the girls being competitive against the top sides,” she said.

“I think they’re definitely showing improvement from last year and I think it’s just a matter of knowing how to win at the end of the day.

“Being within six goals of Milawa and Tarrawingee in rounds one and two is not too disappointing, we play Benalla this week and I’d be disappointed if we didn’t come away with a win.”

