Industrial action prompts lock out



Categories:

Tags:

THE Myrtleford Carter Holt Harvey timber mill was yesterday effectively closed, with its 200 strong workforce locked out by the company, in response to union workers having commenced industrial action in the early hours of the morning.

The action by the largest plywood mill in the country followed a Mexican stand-off with the union – threatening industrial action over the past week – prompted by a stalemate in negotiations for a new EBA for workers.

Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) assistant district secretary Andrew Vendramini said the company automatically imposed the lockout when industrial action began at 2am Wednesday.

“Everyone was given a notice saying a lockout was being imposed and they were asked to leave the premises,” Mr Vendramini told North East Media yesterday, as around 50 staff stood at a picket line outside the locked mill gates, manned by security staff.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

