By Josh, it’s a new planet

IF you joined into the ABC’s Stargazing Live two weeks ago you would know that citizen scientists helped discover four previously unknown planets.

You might have since heard that a Northern Territory mechanic was one of those who successfully identified the planets.

What you might not have known was that another of the citizen scientists hails from the Ovens Valley.

Bright’s Josh Kusch was one of six people credited, live on television, with making the discovery after Stargazing Live viewers were called on to hunt exoplanets.

The 22-year-old took up the challenge to search through data from the Kepler Space Telescope from his flat in Leicester, England.

“We were given basic instructions as to what to keep an eye out for, and if we saw something that matched then mark it as a potential candidate,” Mr Kusch said.

