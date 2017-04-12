Prankster quartet just not funny


Categories: Front Page - Times, News, Police and crime
Tags: ,
Police warning after high country road accidents

THIEVES have turned practical jokers in a rampage through Myrtleford.

But police say there is nothing funny about their actions.

Outdoor furniture was taken from properties and left in other people’s yards, while items were also taken from cars only to be found in other vehicles.

Police said they fear there are more cases that have yet to be reported.

They believe a group of youths seen walking along Buffalo River Road in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, are responsible for stealing a white Toyota Hilux dual-cab ute along with other items.

Sgt Paul Evans said outdoor furniture believed to have been stolen was dumped at a property in Prince Street and along Mummery Road.

One item was returned to its owners while police are hoping those missing a small round table left at a Prince Street home, will come forward.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29