Prankster quartet just not funny

THIEVES have turned practical jokers in a rampage through Myrtleford.

But police say there is nothing funny about their actions.

Outdoor furniture was taken from properties and left in other people’s yards, while items were also taken from cars only to be found in other vehicles.

Police said they fear there are more cases that have yet to be reported.

They believe a group of youths seen walking along Buffalo River Road in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, are responsible for stealing a white Toyota Hilux dual-cab ute along with other items.

Sgt Paul Evans said outdoor furniture believed to have been stolen was dumped at a property in Prince Street and along Mummery Road.

One item was returned to its owners while police are hoping those missing a small round table left at a Prince Street home, will come forward.

