Pair honoured for more than a century fighting fires

WHEN Sid Dalbosco joined the Porepunkah Rural Fire Brigade in 1945 there were no fire trucks.

Back then fires were fought with knapsacks, a far cry from today’s modern firefighting tankers and equipment.

On Monday the 86-year-old and fellow Porepunkah CFA member Ed Rozitis were honoured with CFA Life Membership Medals and the Brigade Life Memberships.

The pair have been part of the CFA for a combined 117 years – Sid for 71 years and Ed for 46 years.

Ed holds the brigade’s record for most number of callouts attended since 1998.

“I joined the fire brigade originally because that’s what all the farmers did along with all the boys living in town,” Sid said.

