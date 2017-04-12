Leschen hat-trick leads to 5-2 victory



A HAT-TRICK from an unlikely source has helped Myrtleford to a 5-2 win over Wodonga Diamonds.

Cup winning defender Vitaly Leschen found the back of the net three times on Sunday to propel the Savoys to their third win of the season.

Leschen started in midfield and gave the home team the perfect start with the opening goal just three minutes into the contest before doubling his side’s advantage after 14 minutes.

He completed his hat-trick just after the hour mark while Paul Bonacci fired in a second half double after Diamonds clawed a goal back.

Myrtleford co-coach Jayden Vescio said Leschen’s hat-trick proved the versatility of his players.

“We have a lot of strikers this year but we don’t have most of them on the park at the moment so with Vitaly coming back in we thought we’d try something different,” Vescio said.

“It obviously worked out well with Vitaly scoring a hat-trick from a centre-mid attacking midfield role.”

