Super spring snow

BUMPER August snowfalls have continued at Mt Hotham and Falls Creek, delivering more fresh powder to the resorts.

Just a week and a half after the Blizzard of Oz hit, a further 60cm of snow arrived after rain washed away some of the 100-plus centimetres that fell in the first monster cold snap.

Last week’s storms have now taken the total snowfalls for August to 170cm.

As of Tuesday morning the average snow depth at Mt Hotham and Falls Creek was about 160cm.

The current snow base at Mt Hotham has exceeded the 24-year average since first being recorded in 1993.

Mt Hotham Ski Patrol director Bill Barker said the two dumps had set up a great end to the season.

