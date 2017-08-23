Savoys secure title



MYRTLEFORD has been crowned league champions after gaining an unassailable lead at top of the AWFA table.

The Savoys thumped Wodonga Heart 16-0 on Sunday while Albury United’s title hopes ended with a 2-1 loss to Boomers.

The results ensured Myrtleford’s first league title since 2006 as they sit six points clear with one round to play.

“Winning a league is a different feeling to a cup,” co-coach Jayden Vescio said.

“I think when you win a league you appreciate how much harder it is to do.

“We won the cup last year and will try and do it again but you can get lucky in the cup, you only have to win three games and you walk away with it.

