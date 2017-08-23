Savoys secure title


Categories: Soccer, Sport
Tags:
CHAMPIONS: Myrtleford’s senior men secured the league title on Sunday ahead of the final round of the season this weekend.

MYRTLEFORD has been crowned league champions after gaining an unassailable lead at top of the AWFA table.

The Savoys thumped Wodonga Heart 16-0 on Sunday while Albury United’s title hopes ended with a 2-1 loss to Boomers.

The results ensured Myrtleford’s first league title since 2006 as they sit six points clear with one round to play.

“Winning a league is a different feeling to a cup,” co-coach Jayden Vescio said.

“I think when you win a league you appreciate how much harder it is to do.

“We won the cup last year and will try and do it again but you can get lucky in the cup, you only have to win three games and you walk away with it.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29