Maids make finals

BRIGHT will play Milawa in an Ovens and King A grade netball elimination final on Saturday.

It will be the Mountain Maids’ first post-season appearance since 2013 after ending the home and away campaign in sixth spot with an 8-10 record.

Bright secured its finals berth on percentage after Whorouly and Bonnie Doon finished with the same number of wins.

Despite Bright’s place in the finals being decided in the last round, coach Nat Kidd said the team achieved what it had set out to do.

“My goal at the start of the year was to get the girls to the finals,” Kidd said.

“We made it by the skin of our teeth but I’m really proud of their effort to get to here.”

