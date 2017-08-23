Cathy McGowan seeks compassion for Manus Island refugees



THE Northern Victoria Refugee Network has welcomed a spirited challenge by Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi) for federal parliament to ensure the humane treatment of asylum seekers held on Manus Island.

Network co-ordinator Freida Andrews said Ms McGowan’s heartfelt call in the parliament’s Federation Chamber on August 16 for resolution of the Manus crisis meant North East communities – and refugee advocacy organisations in Bright, Beechworth and Wangaratta – were being heard.

An Australia Institute survey early last year showed almost 64 per cent of Indi electors wanted asylum seekers who were found to be genuine refugees to be allowed to settle in Australia.

Ms McGowan told parliament the planned closure by the end of October of the Manus regional processing centre and its medical care, trauma support and security services was “adding to a highly stressful situation for those remaining there”.

She said she found the situation “extraordinarily distressing”.

“My office is flooded with letters, phone calls and calls of the heart – ‘Cathy, what are we doing?’” she said.

