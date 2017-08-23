Bypass skirts water



ALPINE Shire Council will share with government the cost of works that should overcome the need for Myrtleford-Bright traffic to take a 52-kilometre diversion when flooding leads to the closure of Great Alpine Road.

The council is to fund half of a $365,000 bill to upgrade a 976-metre section of the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail so it can be used by vehicles of up to 20 tonnes as a single-lane flood emergency bypass.

The Commonwealth and Victorian governments are the meet the other half of the cost from natural disaster resilience grant allocations.

Mayor Ron Janas said the improvements would provide safe, alternative access for drivers and vehicles between Myrtleford and Bright if Great Alpine Road had to be closed because of flooding.

Bright residents last October became largely isolated after rain inundated the high country and upper Ovens Valley.

Flooding cut Great Alpine Road near Eurobin and caused considerable damage in and around Myrtleford, too, affecting residents and businesses and causing crop losses.

