Saints bounce back



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD is confident of challenging the Ovens and Murray’s top two sides in its final two matches of 2017.

The Saints are away to Wangaratta Magpies this weekend before hosting Albury in the final round of the season.

After a solid 52-point win over Wangaratta Rovers in round 16, coach Leigh Corcoran said the Saints had regained some belief.

“It was a good solid win for us on the weekend in a game that ebbed and flowed for the first two and a half quarters,” Corcoran said.

“We had a really good battle against their midfield with (Sam) Carpenter, (Dylan) Stone and (Ben) Clarke pretty hard to contain at times.

“But were just kept working at it and eventually wore them down, a six goal to two last quarter was a strong finish for us.

“We had 10 different goal kickers and it was just a really solid performance by all the players.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

