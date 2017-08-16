League title locked in



MYRTLEFORD is just one win away from wrapping up the AWFA senior men’s league title.

Three points against bottom placed Wodonga Heart this weekend will make it near impossible for the Savoys to lose top spot.

The Savoys maintained their three point advantage over Albury United with a clinical 6-0 win over Albury City on Sunday and now have a goal difference of plus 17.

Arron Redman continued his brilliant run of form netting a hat-trick in the weekend’s victory at Savoy Park while Nagus Henry, Will Dennis and Matt Park also got their name on the score sheet.

Co-coach Jayden Vescio said the winger was proving a barometer for the team in the back half of the season.

“The boys are really feeding off Redders, he is playing a massive role for us out wide and is scoring a heap of goals,” Vescio said.

