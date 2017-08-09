The blizzard of Oz

Dump of the decade brings more than 100cm of snow to resorts


Categories: Front Page - Observer, News, Tourism, Weather
Tags: ,
PERFECT POWDER: Blizzards have delivered some of the best snow ever seen at the Alpine resorts and like every skier or snowboarder Drew Jolowicz couldn’t resist getting among it. PHOTO: Karl Gray

SOME have called it the ‘dump of the decade’ while others have labelled the storms of recent days the Blizzard of Oz.

One thing is for sure, the snow falls experienced from last Thursday were some of the biggest in recent memory.

More than 100cm of snow fell at both Falls Creek and Mt Hotham to Tuesday morning after snowing almost non-stop from Thursday afternoon.

The conditions also caused havoc on the roads with the Great Alpine Road from Harrietville to Mt Hotham closed for almost 48 hours from midday Sunday.

The road was yet to be reopened early yesterday morning after VicRoads and Mt Hotham Resort Management worked frantically to clear the road of snow and fallen trees.

The Bogong High Plains Road to Falls Creek was also shut throughout Sunday and Monday because of conditions and a number of separate incidents.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29