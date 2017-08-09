Dump of the decade brings more than 100cm of snow to resorts



SOME have called it the ‘dump of the decade’ while others have labelled the storms of recent days the Blizzard of Oz.

One thing is for sure, the snow falls experienced from last Thursday were some of the biggest in recent memory.

More than 100cm of snow fell at both Falls Creek and Mt Hotham to Tuesday morning after snowing almost non-stop from Thursday afternoon.

The conditions also caused havoc on the roads with the Great Alpine Road from Harrietville to Mt Hotham closed for almost 48 hours from midday Sunday.

The road was yet to be reopened early yesterday morning after VicRoads and Mt Hotham Resort Management worked frantically to clear the road of snow and fallen trees.

The Bogong High Plains Road to Falls Creek was also shut throughout Sunday and Monday because of conditions and a number of separate incidents.

