Spring show returns

Wood chopping, machinery key attractions for 70th anniversary


OLD AND NEW: David Hogg, George McPherson, Lis Meehan, Alan Johnston, Ray McCarthy, Debbie Geddes, Rosemary Garoni and Bryan Meehan make up this year’s Myrtleford Show committee.

AFTER a few years hiatus, wood chopping will return to the Myrtleford Show this year.

Agricultural machinery is also going to be displayed again as the annual spring show gets set for its 70th year.

Myrtleford Show secretary Lis Meehan said the return of the two popular exhibitions were part of a plan to return the long-standing show back to its former glory.

“We’re hoping this year’s Myrtleford Show will be the biggest in many years,” she said.

“We’re very excited to have the wood chop back, at this stage we can confirm their will be seniors and we’re hoping to add juniors as well.

“On top of that we have arranged for some local farmers to bring their machinery along to include in a display.

