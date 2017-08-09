Spring show returns



Categories:

Tags:

AFTER a few years hiatus, wood chopping will return to the Myrtleford Show this year.

Agricultural machinery is also going to be displayed again as the annual spring show gets set for its 70th year.

Myrtleford Show secretary Lis Meehan said the return of the two popular exhibitions were part of a plan to return the long-standing show back to its former glory.

“We’re hoping this year’s Myrtleford Show will be the biggest in many years,” she said.

“We’re very excited to have the wood chop back, at this stage we can confirm their will be seniors and we’re hoping to add juniors as well.

“On top of that we have arranged for some local farmers to bring their machinery along to include in a display.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

